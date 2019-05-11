Updated:A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Croydon

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12:12pm on Wednesday, 3 March to Alpha Road to a report of a man found with stab wounds. Officers attended.

The man, believed to be aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A crime scene remains in place.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime South command lead the investigation.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD2875/3MAR. Alternatively, you can leave information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.