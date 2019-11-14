Officers investigating an incident involving a dog on Portland are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

At around 3.30pm on Friday 5 February 2021 a woman was walking in the area of Grove Field, off Incline Road, with her two young sons.

A dog that she had seen previously approached and jumped up at her before running toward her six-year-old son, who was riding his bike. The boy was knocked off his bike, causing minor injuries and damage to the bike.

The owner of the dog approached on a mobility scooter and offered the young boy money but the woman did not get her details.

The dog is described as light brown, knee-height and scruffy. The owner is described as a woman aged in her 50s or 60s, around five feet five inches tall and of medium build with short hair. When she got off her scooter she walked with a stick and had a Nerf gun type ball thrower with her.

Police Constable Jennie Sykes-Martin, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident. We have now obtained a full account from the mother who was with her sons and I am keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved so we can take her account.

“I would urge her, or anyone with information as to her identity, to please come forward.

“I am also keen to speak to a jogger who was wearing a pink fluorescent jacket who was seen in the area at the time as they may have witnessed this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210022099. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.