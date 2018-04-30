A man has admitted drugs offences and assaulting a police officer following two incidents in Gosport

On 24 April 2020, 31-year-old Matthew David Wagstaff was stopped by police along Forton Road. Following a search, officers located a bag of crack cocaine.

He was subsequently charged with possession of a class A drug, and he admitted this offence when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 1 February 2021.

In a separate incident on 30 January this year, officers making enquiries into drugs offences in Lees Lane spotted Wagstaff and approached him to speak to him. He ran from police before officers caught up with him as he hopped garden fences in Pelham Road.

Wagstaff grabbed an asp out of an officer’s hand before repeatedly striking another officer over the head with it, resulting in head injuries that required hospital treatment.

During this incident, Wagstaff was arrested and subsequently charged with offences.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 1 March this week, he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault of an emergency worker, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Inspector Matt Wake said: “Assaults against our people will never be tolerated. It is notsimply part of the job’ and we will always take these extremely seriously.

“This was a violent attack on one of our officers, who needed treatment in hospital as a result. Fortunately, he has recovered well and is back on duty, but the outcome could have been far more severe.”