Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward following a theft from a rural property in Lymington

The incident occurred overnight last night (3 March) between midnight and 6.30am at a property on South Baddesley Road.

A bronze horse sculpture, which has sentimental value to the owner, was stolen from the back garden. Access was gained using a fence surrounding the property and we believe that two or more people may have been involved due to the weight of the statue.

Did you see what happened or were in the area at the time? Have you seen this sculpture? Or perhaps you been offered it via online shopping platforms or auction sites?