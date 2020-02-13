Three men and a woman who were arrested on Monday, 1 March in Bromley have been charged with drug supply offences

Ibrahim Saleh, 29 of Robert Street, Greenwich, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin).

Martyn Savill, 42 of Kingston Avenue, Southend on Sea, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine).

Keana Myocie Haggard, 26 of Widmore Road, Bromley, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin).

Marshall Sam Arthur, 28 of Holly Court, Greenwich, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin).

All four were charged on Tuesday, 2 March and were remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 March.

In court, they were further remanded in custody and Arthur as bailed to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, 31 March.