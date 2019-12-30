Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Beker in Westminster are issuing a renewed appeal for people to come forward with information

A murder investigation was launched after officers were called to Paddington Green, W2 at 9.13pm on Friday, 26 February following a report of a stabbing.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a 19-year-old man suffering injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Ahmed Beker was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:00hrs.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have stated that two mopeds, driving erratically, travelled against the traffic going back towards Harrow Road from Paddington Green around the time of the incident. One of the mopeds drove on the pavement.

The team are urging anyone with dash cam footage of the mopeds to come forward and assist them with the investigation.

On Monday 1 March officers recovered a moped from the Grand Union Canal near to Great Western Studios, Alfred Road W2. Officers would also like anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area since the evening of Friday, 26 February, to come forward with information.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue into the circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7919/26FEB.