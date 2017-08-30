A man has been sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment following an assault on a police officer

Ireneusz Wiater, age 35, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to a police officer by a unanimous jury following a trial at Reading Crown Court which concluded on Thursday (4/3).

Wiater also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker in relation to the same incident.

The sentencing is in connection with an incident at 2.24am on Sunday 20 September 2020 on King Street in Maidenhead in which Wiater assaulted a police officer by choking him in a headlock and attempted to gouge his left eye.

Wiater was charged and remanded the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Jamieson, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a serious assault on a police officer acting lawfully in their duties.

“The actions of choking the officer and gouging his eye left him with many painful injuries, including temporary blindness in his left eye. His biggest concern however was not the blindness, but that he would be unable to continue working in the job that he loves.

“This incident could have resulted in far more horrific outcomes, and demonstrates the risks police officers face in their daily roles.

“I’m grateful for this significant sentence. It shows that attacks on our officers will not be tolerated, and that criminals will be brought to justice.”