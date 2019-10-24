Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Croydon are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

The appeal comes after detectives have made an arrest.

Homicide Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman leading the investigation said:

“Although we haven’t yet had a formal identification we are confident that the deceased is Tai Jordan O’Donnell from Croydon who was just 19 years old.

“While our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident continue our thoughts are with Tai’s family and friends who are, no doubt, struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

“It is too early to speculate regarding any potential motive.

“Despite the fact that an arrest has been made, I am very keen to hear from anyone who has information and hasn’t yet spoken with officers.

“I understand that some people may be reluctant to speak directly to police. If that is the case please contact Crimestoppers where you won’t even be asked for your name.”

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12:12pm on Wednesday, 3 March to Alpha Road to a report of a man found with stab wounds.

Officers attended and found 19-year-old Tai suffering a number of knife wounds to his legs. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:17hrs. His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A crime scene remains in place.

A 22-year-old female was arrested on Thursday, 4 March on suspicion of murder. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to call the incident room on 0208 721 4005, 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD2875/3MAR.