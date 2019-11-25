Ten people have been charged following firearms warrants in east London, Essex and Kent

The warrants, at eleven addresses, were executed on Wednesday, 3 March, and resulted in ten people being arrested.

They have since been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are:

A 16 year old male who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Veron Nikolla, 18 of Dovehouse Mead, Barking.

Daniel Adarkwah, 19 of Canterbury, Kent.

Hakan Ozcan, 18 of Harwich, Essex.

Robert Ograja, 18 of Upney Lane, Barking.

Alex Thuo, 19 of Wivenhoe Road, Barking.

A 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons.

A 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Ashar Silcott, 19 of Middleton Grove, Barking.

Jordan Oseha 19 of King Edwards Road, Barking.

All were charged on Wednesday, 3 March and were remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 March.