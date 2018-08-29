A teacher found guilty of sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to more than six years in jail

Kandice Barber, aged 35, of Wendover, was previously found guilty of one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of sexual communication with a child, one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act by a person in position of trust, and one count of sexual activity with a child under 16.

She was sentenced to six years and two months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court today (5/3).

Barber met the victim at the school where she worked and in 2018 started contacting him via Snapchat, sending explicit images of herself.

She later arranged to meet up with him where they engaged in sexual activity.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Collette Parker, from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Barber completely abused her position as a member of school staff to groom the victim and gain his trust before engaging in sexual activity with him.

“These kind of offences will never be tolerated and we are pleased the seriousness of this crime has been reflected in a significant custodial sentence.

“We must also pay tribute to the victim and the witnesses in this case, many of whom are still children. They have also shown determination, courage and bravery throughout the two trials and their support for the investigation never faltered.

“It has been an extremely traumatic time for them all and I hope today’s sentences brings them some kind of closure.”