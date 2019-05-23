Two men have been jailed for their parts in a terrifying robbery during which the victim was forced into a car at knifepoint

Louis Robson and Daniel Singleton drove their victim around Doncaster and forced him to hand over his phone and jewellery before he was able to get out and run for help.

The victim’s ordeal began when he was walking home from a night out at around 5am on Sunday 6 September last year. As he walked along Thorne Road, a white Mini Cooper pulled up alongside him and Robson got out of the vehicle, asking him for the time.

Robson then pulled out a large knife from his pocket and threatened the victim, ordering him to get in the car.

DS Claire Moss, from Doncaster CID, said: “The victim was fearful for his safety so he got into the back of the car and Singleton drove them around for a short while.

“Robson then made threats to the victim, forcing him to hand over his phone and jewellery, before the pair dropped him off in Intake and he ran for help.”

Robson, 28, and Singleton, 37, were both arrested within hours of the incident being reported.

At Doncaster Crown Court Robson, of Queen’s Road, Doncaster pleaded guilty to robbery with a knife and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Singleton, of no fixed abode, admitted assisting an offender and received a 12-month prison sentence.

DS Moss added: “I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in this case. He remained calm during the incident, even though it must have been an extremely distressing ordeal.

“I would also like to thank the victim for providing detailed and compelling evidence against the offenders, which inevitably resulted in their pleas of guilt and the subsequent custodial sentences.”