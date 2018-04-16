A dealer who supplied Class A drugs has been sentenced to almost three years in prison after specialist officers uncovered and disrupted a London drugs line selling crack cocaine and heroin in Harlow

Madju Bari was handed a 32-month jail sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The 20-year-old, of Arabella Street, in Bermondsey, London, was part of the Bishop drug line, which was responsible for selling crack cocaine and heroin in Harlow last year.

On June 17, Bari was arrested, and later interviewed by our Operation Raptor officers in Harlow where he was questioned on his involvement. He answered no comment to all questions.

He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He admitted both counts at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 7 this year.

He was sentenced on February 22 to 32 months for both offences, to run concurrently.

Two additional months were added to his sentence for breaching a suspended sentence, which will run concurrently.

Detective Sergeant James Paget said: “If you are involved in drug dealing, it won’t be long before we knock at your door, or stop you in the street, to arrest you.

“Every day we’re identifying and targeting criminals who sell drugs in our communities.

“It’s not a quick or glamorous way to make money, as some might be under of illusion of thinking. Those involved put themselves and others in danger because drug dealing goes hand in hand with violence, grooming, and exploitation.

“The people you think are your friends only care about themselves, and you will inevitably be arrested and face the prospect of going to prison, which will affect your future, and your family.”