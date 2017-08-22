Three men have been given prison sentences after they were found guilty of assaulting a vulnerable man in Derby

Officers were called to a disturbance at a property in the Rose Hill area around 2.15 am on Thursday 1 November 2018.

They found a man had been assaulted at the address and three men, who were also at the property, were arrested.

The victim, who was in his early 20s and has learning difficulties, had been punched and kicked repeatedly in the face, had cigarettes stubbed out on him and hit with a baton.

An investigation was carried out and the men were subsequently charged.

Dean Barber (37) of Addison Road, Allenton, was jailed for 22 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Michael Hames (27) of Ashe Place, Derby, and Paul Bellfield (25) of London Road. Derby, were also sentenced to 15 months imprisonment each for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The hearing took place at Derby Crown Court on Friday 26 February.