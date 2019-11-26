 Fifth arrest has been made by detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn

On Friday, 5 March a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a north London police station where he remains.

Four others previously arrested in connection with the investigation remain on bail.

They are:

A 17-year-old male arrested on Tuesday, 9 February

A 19-year-old man arrested on Wednesday, 10 February

A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, 14 February

A 19-year-old man arrested on Monday, 15 February

All were arrested on suspicion of murder and are due back on bail on various dates in late March.

A 16-year-old male found with stab wounds is now recovering from his injuries.

Anybody with information that can help the investigation is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Sven died following an incident on Saturday, 6 February in Willesden Lane, NW6.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, Specialist Crime North, said: “We continue to make good progress, having made five arrests, but we want to identify further suspects and are appealing for the public’s help. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything? If so, I would urge you to get in touch. Any detail, no matter how small, could help us. If you have mobile phone dash camera footage, please get in touch.

“Sven’s life was taken from him in a shocking and completely unprovoked attack. His family has been left utterly devastated and we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”