A Doncaster man who left a woman with over 60 per cent burns to her body following a horrific arson attack on a family’s home has been jailed for four years

Connor O’Rourke, 23, was seen pouring fuel over the front garden and bins of a property in Ratten Row, Wadworth, in June last year before making the area go up in flames with a lighter.

The blaze quickly travelled towards the house – with a family still inside.

Detective Inspector Lee Townley, from Doncaster CID, said: “I can only imagine the fear that engulfed the occupants of that home in the moments following O’Rourke lighting the fire.

“A 40-year-old woman, who was inside the property at the time, was so badly burned that initially she was not expected to survive. She sustained over 60 per cent burns to her body. Thankfully, she is now on the road to recovery – but this will be long and painful.

“A 20-year-old woman who saw him light the fire suffered burns to her legs that required hospital treatment. She is still dealing with the after-effects of her injuries.”

Three other people in the house were luckily able to escape uninjured. The house was left with significant damage.

DI Townley added: “The devastation this incident has caused is huge – a family has been left traumatised, and for them I am pleased with the sentence handed to O’Rourke today. He now has a significant period in prison to consider the implications of his actions, and the harm he has caused.”

Doncaster Crown Court heard that earlier the same evening, on June 26, there had been a disagreement between O’Rourke and a resident of the property which led to him lighting the fire.

Emergency services were called to reports of the fire at 9.50pm.