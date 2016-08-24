A man has been jailed for a total of 13 years for a range of sexual offences that took place in Hampshire

Shaun Higginson aged 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a total of eight offences including one count of attempted rape of a female under 16, one count of gross indecency with a girl under 14 and six counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

The charges relate to offences that took place against one child between 1987 and 1992 in Southampton.



Higginson was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court to a total of 13 years in jail and handed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Mark Harris from Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone team said “Firstly I would like to commend the woman for her courage and bravery in telling us what happened to her when she was young.

“We know how hard it is to come forward and report these offences, whether they have taken place recently or in the past.

“We are committed to getting justice for victims and have specially trained officers to support them through the process.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with our specialist detectives in confidence.”

As a survivor of sexual abuse, you’re entitled to support whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.