A man has been arrested following a series of warrants to tackle the supply of Class A drugs across Overton and Basingstoke

Officers from the Northern Serious and Organised Crime Unit and the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams searched four address in:

Ponds Close, Overton Sapley Lane, Overton Oceania Crescent, Basingstoke Bourdillion Gardens, Basingstoke

A 54-year-old man from Overton has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, as well as cash, were seized during the four warrants.

Chief Inspector Matthew Reeves said: “As part of our ongoing work to tackle drug-related crime in Basingstoke, we have conducted these warrants and arrested a number of people today suspected in being involved in dealing Class A drugs.

“We want to assure the public that we take drug dealing very seriously, and are aware of the devastating impact it can have on our families and our communities.

“Drug dealing is often linked with other types of crime, hidden harm, and violent offending. We will act on intelligence and conduct these proactive response as often as we can to disrupt drug dealing in our neighbourhoods.”