Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M40 in which a 30-year-old man from Kent has sadly died.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M40 this morning (5/3) in which a 30-year-old man from Kent has sadly died.

Officers were called just after 6.10am following reports of a collision between a beige Nissan Qashqai and a white Tesla Model 3 on the M40 between junctions 8A and 9 northbound.

Tragically, as a result of the collision, a man died at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

Inspector Gavin Biggs of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Bicester, said: “Tragically, as a result of this morning’s collision, a man has died at the scene.

“The thoughts of all of Thames Valley Police are with his family at this very sad time.

“I am appealing for anybody who was driving on the M40 between 6am and 6.15am this morning who believes that they witnessed this collision to please make contact with police.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam footage from the moments leading upto the collision, so please can I urge drivers to check their footage and contact us if it has picked up anything that can assist this investigation.

“The carriageway remains closed northbound, and is likely to remain shut until mid-afternoon at the earliest.

“There are diversions in place off the M40 at junction 8 to the A40, which will take drivers to the Ring Road.

“Northbound, drivers can rejoin the M40 at junction 9 off the A34.”

Anybody with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 43210092008 or make a report online.