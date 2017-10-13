A man has been jailed for his involvement in the supply of Class A drugs in Gosport

On 16 September 2020, officers carried out a warrant at an address in Albert Street where they discovered approximately £17,000 in cash, and cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,000.
Following the warrant, 28-year-old Antonio Panayi, of Albert Street in Gosport, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
He was also charged with two counts of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, after police found quantities of cannabis and amphetamines.
Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Thursday 4 March 2021) Panayi was jailed for 4 and a half years, having previously pleaded guilty to the offences.