The life raft for fishing vessel Nicola Faith which went missing off the coast of Colwyn Bay on 27th January has been recovered

The raft was found off the coast of Kirkcudbrightshire by HM Coastguard and has been positively identified by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch as being from the Nicola Faith. The raft will be transported to the MAIB in Southampton for further investigation and analysis.

The investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding the vessel’s loss is ongoing. The search for the vessel which is being co-ordinated by the MAIB is continuing. MAIB has been working with underwater search experts to cover a wide area including all of the vessel’s historic operating area.

The next of kin have been informed of this development.