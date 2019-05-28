Body found in search for missing Elildah ‘Laura’ Madenga

Police in Essex have suspended our search for Elildah ‘Laura’ Madenga, 22, who had been reported missing from Halstead.
It follows the discovery of a woman’s body near to the A120 at Felsted.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Ms Madenga’s family have been informed and we are supporting them.
The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious
