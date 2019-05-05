A man has been imprisoned for a year after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision in Wormley in November 2020.

Adam Harbatowski, 61, of no fixed address, was also disqualified from driving for four years with the requirement to take an extended test when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court.

Harbatowski was arrested after the van he was driving crashed into a motorbike in Petworth Road on the evening of 16 November 2020, leaving its rider with multiple fractures to his leg as well as facial fractures.

Police were called to the collision around 7pm following reports that the motorcyclist had come off his bike and ended up in a ditch. Witnesses reported seeing the van on the wrong side of the road and weaving across the carriageway before colliding head-on with the motorcyclist.

Detective Constable Phil Haffenden from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Harbatowski was seen driving dangerously prior to the crash on the wrong side of the road for just under a mile. This resulted in the motorcyclist being left with serious life-changing injuries. This tragic incident has had a huge and detrimental impact on the lives of both him and his family.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped and provided first aid to the rider, as well as for providing statements which led to Harbatowski pleading guilty.”