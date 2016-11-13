A child has sadly died after she and members of her family were rescued by fire fighters from a fire at a home in Greenwich this morning

Firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) rushed to the scene of the blaze that broke out at a maisonette home on Russett Way in Greenwich in the early hours of this morning(6th March 2021)

They found a woman and two children trapped by the blaze, and were able to rescue them from the fire and to a place of safety.

All three were rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly one of the children passed away after arriving there.

A spokesperson for LFB said:

“Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of maisonettes on Russett Way in Greenwich.

“Part of the top floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman and two children from the top the floor of the property.

“They have all been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews, where sadly one of the children passed away.

“Fire crews from Greenwich, Lewisham, Deptford, New Cross, Lee Green and East Greenwich were at the scene.”

The Met Police confirmed their attendance and the details provided by LFB.

They added that both the woman and other child remain in a serious condition:

“Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately 05:56hrs on Saturday, 6 March to reports of a fire at a residential property in Russett Way, Greenwich.

“Three people, a 34 year old woman and two children, sustained injuries and were taken to south London hospitals. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and hospital staff, one of the children sadly died shortly before 08:00hrs.