A former president of the Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for child sexual abuse offences

Peter Tomlinson, 63, admitted 20 charges, including ten of paying for the sexual services of a girl under 13 – by arranging, directing and paying for the live-streamed sexual abuse of children in the Philippines.

Tomlinson paid £5,511 via 127 transactions to accounts in the Philippines between May 2015 and April 2017 live-streamed child sexual abuse and adult content.

The NCA uncovered that over a three-year period (2016-2019), he repeatedly paid facilitators for the live-streamed abuse of at least eleven young girls.

The youngest was just five when the abuse began. In January 2018, Tomlinson paid £22 to view a live sex show he had requested involving the child.

In a further exchange in January 2019, he said he would pay a Filipino woman £7.66 if she performed a sex act on a ten-year-old girl.

Investigators unearthed proof of thousands of messages between Tomlinson and the female facilitator.

They exchanged 4,166 lines of chat on Skype – 358 indicated to be video calls and 3,809 text messages.

During those calls Tomlinson repeatedly asked for “harder” abuse footage.

In June 2018 he paid the woman £12.99 and then complained saying for that price: “I will expect a show with two girls for 30 minutes.”

During an interview with NCA officers, he admitted arranging, directing and paying for live-streamed CSA and possessing indecent images of children.

His electronic devices contained 47 category A images (the most severe), 148 category B, 353 category C and 46 extreme images.

Tomlinson pleaded guilty to the initial 12 counts put to him – which included paying for the abuse of two young girls and making indecent images of children, – at Newport Magistrates Court on 18 December 2020.