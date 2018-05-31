A 23-year-old Harrogate man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Just after 10pm on Friday 5 March 2021, police were called to Mayfield Grove in Harrogate where they found the suspect in the street.

A 48-year-old man was found with serious injuries inside a nearby flat but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

The arrested man remains in police custody for questioning.

Anyone who was in the Mayfield Grove area of Harrogate on Friday night and saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police and pass information relating to incident number 12210072144.