A 22-year-old man has been sentenced after he was convicted of committing a theft and assault at a service station in Rugby.

Jamie Maunder, formerly of Hibbert Close, Rugby was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he targeted the service station in Leicester Road on 10 October 2019.

During this incident he went behind the counter where he smashed two bottles of wine before assaulting a member of staff. He stole two bottles of wine and left the shop.

Enquires by detectives identified Maunder as the offender and he was arrested a couple of weeks later.

Maunder pleaded not guilty to robbery but instead pleaded guilty to theft and assault; this was accepted by the court.

Detective Constable Beverley Ward, of Rugby CID, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Maunder who subjected this member of staff to a terrifying ordeal.

“Violence and theft will not be tolerated in Rugby and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”