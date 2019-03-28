The disappearances of 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter are now being treated as a murder investigation

Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday, 5 March, 2021, as part of an enquiry into the disappearance of Bennylyn and two children who had been reported missing from South Gloucestershire on Monday, 1 March, 2021.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of Bennylyn and her daughter Jellica and enquiries are continuing to establish their whereabouts.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, 8 March, 2021.

The second child reported missing has been traced and is being supported.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are now treating the disappearances as a murder investigation and I would urge anyone with any information to please come forward and speak to us.

“This is a complex enquiry involving both local officers in Dundee and specialist resources from across Police Scotland.

“Bennylyn’s next of kin have been updated on the arrest and are being supported by colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area for a considerable period of time and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation.

“Anyone with concerns or information can speak to a local officer or call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1434 of 5 March, 2021.”