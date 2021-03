Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a waste recycling plant blaze on Oakleigh Road in New Southgate.

A corrugated building containing a large amount of general waste is alight. Thankfully the fire is not affecting any properties. Please stay at home while fire crews work to bring the blaze under control.

The Brigade was called at 8.25pm. Firefighters from Southgate and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.