On Friday 5th March 2021 at 9.44pm Police were called by the London ambulance service to Blacktree Mews, SW9 to reports of a male who had been shot.

A 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his chest and a stab wound to his leg was taken to hospital, where his condition is being treated as life-threatening. A crime scene was in place but has now been closed.

Also on Friday 5th March 2021, shortly before midnight, Police were called to Vassal Road, SW9 to reports of a suspected firearm discharge.

A bullet was subsequently found wedged into a wall within a property. Fortunately, no occupants were injured. A crime scene is in place whilst forensic officers complete their investigation.

Detectives from the MPS Trident Command are investigating both these incidents and are keeping an open mind as to whether or not they are linked.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.