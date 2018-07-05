An estimated six kilograms of cocaine have been seized during the latest enforcement action to tackle drugs supply in Medway

Around £100,000 in cash was also confiscated during search warrants executed by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, at addresses in Chorister Crescent, Hoo; Ranscombe Close, Rochester and at a garage in Seagull Road, Strood. Quantities of amphetamine, as well as designer watches and clothing were also seized. The action took place on Friday, 5 March 2021

Two men were arrested and later charged in connection with the incident. They have been remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates Court on Monday, 8 March 2021.