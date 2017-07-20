Kent Police is appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a Gurdwara in Gravesend

The incident is reported to have happened on Wednesday 3 March 2021 at Siri Guru Nanak Darbar, Gurdwara, Gravesend. An offensive symbol was spray painted on the boundary wall near to the gate of the building.

Detective Inspector Shaun Creed said: ‘We are currently investigating this act of racially motivated graffiti and would ask for anyone who may have information to come forward.

‘Incidents of this nature are offensive and will not be tolerated and we will work with those effected to offer support and reassurance.’

If you can help please contact the Kent Police witness appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/36573/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.