Officers are appealing for information following an assault in Headcorn which resulted in a man sustaining a serious injury to his arm

The incident happened at a site in Martins Gardens, Lenham Road, Headcorn at around 11.30pm on Saturday, 6 March 2021.

It is reported that a man in his 40s sustained a serious injury to his arm after being assaulted. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance with an injury consistent with a stab wound.

Another man received treatment to minor injuries after he was knocked over by a car that was reported to have been driven at him deliberately.

If anyone has any information that may help police with this investigation please call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/37033/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or completing the online form on their website.