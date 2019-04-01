Investigation after youth dies at Euxton It is believed the children may have touched an overhead electrical line with a metal pole

Shortly after 6pm yesterday (Saturday, March 6) emergency services were called to Runshaw Hall Lane in Euxton following a report of a child being seriously injured.

Police, paramedics and fire service attended but sadly the child, aged 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenagers were not seriously hurt.

An investigation is underway and remains in the early stages but it is believed the children may have touched an overhead electrical line with a metal pole.

Insp John McNamara, od Lancashire Police, said: “This appalling incident has led to the tragic death of a young man and my thoughts are first and foremost with his family and loved ones at this time. The family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“An investigation is underway and remains in its very early stages but I would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting log 1241 of March 6th.”