She was last seen on 4th MArch 2021 wearing a red jacket, black jeans and trainers. She is known to frequent #Ickenham and #Hillingdon areas of London If you have seen Ella please call 101 quoting 5836/04MAR
Ella, 16 is #Missing from #Ealing
