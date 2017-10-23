BREAKING EALING LONDON MISSING

Ella, 16 is #Missing from #Ealing

She was last seen on 4th MArch 2021 wearing a red jacket, black jeans and trainers. She is known to frequent #Ickenham and #Hillingdon areas of London If you have seen Ella please call 101 quoting 5836/04MAR