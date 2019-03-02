Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard have released new information about where she was last seen

33-year-old Sarah was spotted on CCTV at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, 3 March. She was walking alone on the A205 Poynders Road, from the junction with Cavendish Road, in the direction of Tulse Hill.

Sarah had been at a friend’s house in Clapham that evening. At approximately 9pm, she left the property in Leathwaite Road through a back gate onto the A205 South Circular and began walking to her home address in Brixton.

She is thought to have walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home approximately 50 minutes later. It is unclear if she returned to her home address. She has not been seen or heard from since.

An extensive investigation is underway, including searches and house-to-house enquiries to establish whether there were any further sightings of Sarah beyond that which was captured on CCTV.

The investigation continues to be treated as a missing person’s enquiry but due to its complex nature and concerns for Sarah’s welfare, the Met’s Specialist Crime Command has now taken the lead.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “I would like to stress that there is no information at this stage to suggest anything untoward may have happened to Sarah.

“The focus remains on returning her home to her family safe and well and that is our number one priority.

“I would like to thank Sarah’s family and friends, the local community and members of the public for their help to raise awareness of this appeal and for coming forward with information.

“I would urge anybody who has information or noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact us if you haven’t already. “

Anyone who has seen Sarah or who has information that may assist the investigation should call the Incident Room on 0208 785 8244.

Information can also be provided to detectives using the Major Incident Portal or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.