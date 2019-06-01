Two men have been arrested following the seizure of 20kg of cocaine and £25,000 in cash at a flat in Rotherhithe, South East London

Investigators from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) – a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service unit – raided the flat in Helena Square, Officers seized the suspected criminal cash and the drugs, which were hidden in various places in one of the bedrooms.

The cocaine would be worth an estimated £1.6 million if sold on the streets of London.

Vidiol Muratas and Fatjon Nakaj, both Albanian nationals aged 43 and 31, were arrested at the property and have since been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.