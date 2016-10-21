Police are appealing for information following a series of sexual assaults centred on canal and river towpaths in Trafford

Seven separate assaults occurring between March 2 and today Sunday March 7 2021 are being linked and are believed to have been carried out by the same offender.

In each, the offender has approached victims from behind on a mountain bike, before touching them inappropriately while riding past.

The incidents reported are:-

18.00 on 2 March on the Bridgewater Canal, Sale.

18.20 on 3 March on Bridgewater Canal, Sale.

09.20 on 6 March on Bridgewater Canal, Sale.

16.50 on 6 March on Bridgewater Way, Old Trafford.

18.20 on 6 March on Little Ees Lane, Sale.

18.45 on 6 March on River Mersey. Specific location currently unknown.

10.42 on 7 March on Bridgewater Canal, Timperley.

No injuries have been reported.

The offender is described as around 5ft tall, of slim build and young in appearance.

He has most often been described as wearing dark clothing.

No further description is currently available.

Sergeant Helen Bagnall of GMP’s Trafford District said: “Due to the similarity and pattern of this offending, we believe the same person is responsible.

“If you have seen anyone who matches the description, seen anyone acting suspiciously in the areas concerned, or have any information that can assist our investigations, please get in touch.

“While thankfully no-one has been injured during these incidents, they have left the women involved understandably distressed.”