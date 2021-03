James Fairclough 9 years old has disappeared from Beckenham Place Park today at around 1:30pm

James had an orange bike that was dropped near the playground he was using the BMX track.

He complained about the backache before he disappeared. Any information will be appreciated.

Police, a helicopter and a search dog are searching for him at the moment. Anyone with any vital information please contact mum Karen 07527349555 or cal Police on 999.