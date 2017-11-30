Police appeal for witnesses after life changing collision on the A41

Police were called to the A41 Edgware Way, near to the junction with Edgwarebury Lane, at 4.09pm on Sunday, 7 March following reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended, as did the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

One man has sustained serious injuries and is being transported to a west London hospital.

A number of roads were closed to allow emergency services to respond. Some of these closures may need to remain in place while an investigation is carried out.

Any witnesses, especially those with potential dash cam footage, are urged to call the Met on 101, quoting reference CAD 4702/7MAR21.