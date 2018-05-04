Detectives investigating an incident in which eight police officers were sprayed with a noxious substance during an anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park have released an image of a man they would like to identify

The incident happened shortly after 5pm on Saturday, 26 September when public order officers were faced with a non-compliant and hostile crowd.

A total of eight officers suffered irritation to the eyes after a noxious substance, believed to be a pepper spray, was used.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Rudd, the officer in the case, said: “Fortunately, none of the officers have suffered any lasting effects from this incident. However, a noxious substance was indiscriminately sprayed towards them by someone who displayed a disregard for their welfare.

“I would be grateful for any assistance from the public in identifying the man pictured and helping us to bring those responsible for this assault to justice.”

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5268/05MAR21.

To remain 100% anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org