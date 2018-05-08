A woman was charged last night by detectives investigating the murder of Tai Jordan O’Donnell in Croydon

Kamila Ahmad, 22 of Robinhood Lane, Mitcham, is due to appear in custody today at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

The pair are believed to have been known to each other.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12:12pm on Wednesday, 3 March to Alpha Road to a report of a man found with stab wounds.

Officers attended and found 19-year-old Tai suffering a number of knife wounds to his legs. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:17hrs. His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to call the incident room on 0208 721 4005, 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD2875/3MAR.