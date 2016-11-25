A man has sadly died after a double stabbing in Birmingham last night

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9:45pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing in West Road, Great Barr. Four ambulances and three paramedic officers attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “When crews arrived, they found a man in a critical condition. Staff worked quickly to carry out advanced trauma care to the patient, but sadly despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, also a man, was treated for serious injuries at the scene before being conveyed to the hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.”