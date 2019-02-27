Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 20s with stab injuries in Statford E13 Stabbing

Police were called at approximately 11.39pm on Saturday, 6 March to reports of a stabbing in Stratford Road, E13.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 20s with stab injuries. He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing and at this early stage, there have been no arrests. A crime scene remains in place.

Anybody with information that can help the investigation is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101, quoting CAD 8827/06Mar. To remain anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.