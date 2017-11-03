A Cambridge drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years

Officers from the Constabulary’s Neighbourhood Support Team intervened when they saw James Stephenson taking part in a suspected drug deal in Union Lane in November last year.

The 40-year-old, of Kings Hedges Road, was found with cash, a mobile phone and a bag of heroin and crack cocaine wraps.

Officers also searched his home and found a further mobile phone and a bag of cannabis.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (5 March) after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis, Stephenson was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

PC Piers Kitson from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team said: “We’re committed to ensuring the streets of Cambridgeshire are safer by proactively disrupting drug networks and supply which brings a whole host of criminality to our county as well as harm to the most vulnerable people in our communities.”