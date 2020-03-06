Body found in Ilkeston

At around 3pm yesterday, Friday 5 March, a call was received from a member of the public regarding a body near to a canal path in Ilkeston.

On police arrival a body was found and investigations are ongoing to establish the identity and further details surrounding the death.

Police officers and crime scene investigators are at the scene, near to Hallam Fields Road, and are likely to remain in the area for a few days.

If you have any information that may assist with the inquiry please contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 615 of 5 March