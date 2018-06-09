A sex offender from Sidcup has been jailed for offences involving a child more than ten years ago

Paul Rigby denied abusing the young victim during an incident which took place in Maidstone, but was found guilty after a trial. Allegations were initially made to Kent Police in 2017, which related to a date between 2008 and 2009. Rigby, of Frinton Road, Sidcup was interviewed by police but denied any wrongdoing.

An investigation led to him being charged with two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The 45-year-old pleaded not guilty at Woolwich Crown Court but was convicted following a jury trial. On Friday 5 March 2021, Rigby was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment. He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and added to the sex offenders register, indefinitely.

Detective Constable Wendy Thatcher, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘The abhorrent actions of people like Rigby cause immeasurable harm to their victims, who also have to live with these memories for the rest of their lives. Thankfully in this case justice has now been served and I would like to thank and commend the victim for their courage in coming forward. I would also advise anyone who has been a victim of any sexual offence, that it is never too late to report this to police. We will always treat any information with the utmost confidence and sensitivity and have a team of specialist officers who work relentlessly to ensure that offenders like Rigby are prosecuted.’