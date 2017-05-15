Murder investigation launched following triple stabbing in North London bloodbath

A man has died and a second is fighting for fight following a triple stabbing in Tottenham North London.

Emergency services were called to Penshurst Road in the town around 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said air ambulance doctors from HEMS attended and open-heart surgery was performed but sadly one man has died at the scene.

London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1:47pm today (8 March) to reports of a stabbing at White Hart Lane station, Tottenham.

“We sent two ambulance crews, three medics in cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a man died at the scene. A second man was treated and taken to a major trauma centre.”

The Met Police have been approached for comment