UPDATED:Murder investigation launched following triple stabbing in North London bloodbath

A man has died and a second is fighting for fight following a triple stabbing in Tottenham North London.

Emergency services were called to Penshurst Road in the town around 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said air ambulance doctors from HEMS attended and open-heart surgery was performed but sadly one man has died at the scene.

London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1:47pm today (8 March) to reports of a stabbing at White Hart Lane station, Tottenham.

“We sent two ambulance crews, three medics in cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a man died at the scene. A second man was treated and taken to a major trauma centre.”

A spokesman for the Met Police said: An investigation has been launched after a man was found with fatal stab injuries in Tottenham.

Police were called at 13:54 hrs on Monday, 8 March to Penshurst Road, N17 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and found three men, including two with stab injuries.

One of the men – believed to be 19-years-old – was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, who is 18-years-old, was treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital. His condition is not life-threatening. The third person, an 18-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries.

Next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed. There have been no arrests.

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3573/8Mar. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.