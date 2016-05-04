Detectives  investigating a possible abduction at Tesco Superstore in Blackburn have released images of a man they want to trace

Police were called shortly after 12.20pm on Friday, March 5th to the Tesco store, Hill Street, Blackburn following reports that a group of men had taken another man into a Skoda car and driven off.

Officers now want to trace the man pictured and are asking for him to get in touch so we can ensure he is safe and well.

The man is believed to be the person taken in the car. A second man ran into the Tesco store to seek help. He is shown on CCTV.

Three men, aged 24, 24, and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remain in custody.

Police still want information on a burgundy Skoda estate (pictured) registration KM11 BUO. We believe this may have travelled to the Gloucester Road/Burnley Road area of the town after the incident and we are keen for any sightings or any suspicious activity between 12noon and 3pm on Friday.

Det Supt Joanne McHugh, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We continue to remain concerned that someone may have been taken against their will and we are doing all we can to verify this and to find that person.

“We need to trace the two men and I would urge them to come forward and make contact so we can establish they are safe.”

“I also want to hear from anyone who has seen the burgundy Skoda, in particular in the Gloucester Road/Burnley Road area of Blackburn on Friday afternoon.

“We remain very concerned and we continue to treat this incident extremely seriously.”

Police patrols will be out and about in the area and anybody with concerns or information can speak to an officer or call us on 101 quoting log 0545 of Friday, March 5th

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.