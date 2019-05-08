Police launch investigation after stabbing in Notting Hill

Police were called at approximately 8.10pm on Monday, 8 March following reports of a stabbing on Bramley Road, W10 near to Latimer Road tube station.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man with stab wounds. Police await an update on his condition.

At this early stage no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

If you have any information please call police on 101 and quote cad reference 6827/08 March.